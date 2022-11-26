-Remove the pink sphere in the sky in Swiss Alps map.
-Add new sky box for Swiss Alps.
-Adjust the sun flare effect.
-Add in windsocks for Swiss Alps launch points.
-Smooth out banks near water.
-Make speedwing a bit more sensitive.
Glider Sim update for 26 November 2022
Update 1.7.9_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix
