Glider Sim update for 26 November 2022

Update 1.7.9_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix

Build 10021590

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Remove the pink sphere in the sky in Swiss Alps map.
-Add new sky box for Swiss Alps.
-Adjust the sun flare effect.
-Add in windsocks for Swiss Alps launch points.
-Smooth out banks near water.
-Make speedwing a bit more sensitive.

Changed files in this update

