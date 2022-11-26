 Skip to content

Eruption 爆发 update for 26 November 2022

2022.11.26 v0.8.15 Version Update «Control»

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V 0.8.15 Theme version update "Control"

Foreword:

This version focuses on QoL. User-Experience in various sections have been augmented.

Evolution of the Controller experience

  • The layout customization of the 8 main buttons is added.
  • Added a default special "souls" button layout, with RB as the Attack , A as a Dodge.
  • When you lose focus in any menu, you only need to push the direction to recover.
  • Added combat instruction keys, J as Attack, K as Kick, L as Heavy attack.

Performance optimization

  • Global frame rate boost.
  • The stuttering during the battle caused by sound effects was eliminated.
  • Generally, the CPU load is reduced.
  • Optimized the performance of motion blur on low spec(with MSAA off) and improved the overall quality.

Battle experience optimization

  • The attack tracking when locking the target will no longer choose enemies other than the target.
  • After the attack being blcoked, you can immediately attack more fluently, no more input ignored.

Audiovisual optimization and Corrections

  • The uneven light of the museum wall is corrected.
  • The reflection effect of the upper stairs of the museum is corrected.
  • The performance of the screening hall and the square is particularly optimized.
  • Increasing the volume of the sound effect of weapons trails.
  • Fixed the unlock failure of the "pass through with the mining pick" achievement in the “Jamais-Vu” mode .
  • Corrected the text of the museum's history.

p.s.

Sorry for the Delay of this version update which caused by the preparation for the next chapters. The content of the new levels is in development in full swing, so stay tuned!

