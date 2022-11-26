2022.11.26 v0.8.15 Version Update «Control»

V 0.8.15 Theme version update "Control"
Foreword:
This version focuses on QoL. User-Experience in various sections have been augmented.
Evolution of the Controller experience
- The layout customization of the 8 main buttons is added.
- Added a default special "souls" button layout, with RB as the Attack , A as a Dodge.
- When you lose focus in any menu, you only need to push the direction to recover.
- Added combat instruction keys, J as Attack, K as Kick, L as Heavy attack.
Performance optimization
- Global frame rate boost.
- The stuttering during the battle caused by sound effects was eliminated.
- Generally, the CPU load is reduced.
- Optimized the performance of motion blur on low spec(with MSAA off) and improved the overall quality.
Battle experience optimization
- The attack tracking when locking the target will no longer choose enemies other than the target.
- After the attack being blcoked, you can immediately attack more fluently, no more input ignored.
Audiovisual optimization and Corrections
- The uneven light of the museum wall is corrected.
- The reflection effect of the upper stairs of the museum is corrected.
- The performance of the screening hall and the square is particularly optimized.
- Increasing the volume of the sound effect of weapons trails.
- Fixed the unlock failure of the "pass through with the mining pick" achievement in the “Jamais-Vu” mode .
- Corrected the text of the museum's history.
Changed files in this update