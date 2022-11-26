 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 26 November 2022

V0.5.5 - Dash

Share · View all patches · Build 10021503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
**Added dash ability for characters.

**

Cooldown: 5 seconds

Added 3 new passive cards for Dash ability

Thunder Dash

3 Dash

Changed files in this update

Depot 1995871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link