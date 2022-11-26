V0.5.5 - Dash

**Added dash ability for characters.
**
Cooldown: 5 seconds
Added 3 new passive cards for Dash ability
Thunder Dash
3 Dash
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
**
Cooldown: 5 seconds
Added 3 new passive cards for Dash ability
Thunder Dash
3 Dash
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update