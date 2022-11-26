Release 0.6.9 Preview Changelog

Hello again,
another small improvement on workers AI and other things.
Here what changed:
- Added icon on production table and research table when not enabled for production so that you are more aware of them not producing
- Updated when copying a production start immediately if you can to avoid an extra click
- Updated workers will only unload one at the time to avoid getting stuck inside the ship
- Fixed internal storages on loading wouldn't convert a room to factory
- Fixed robopedia item on hover having a strange behavior
This is all for now!
See you soon
Changed depots in preview branch