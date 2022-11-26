 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roboplant update for 26 November 2022

Release 0.6.9 Preview Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 10021455 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello again,

another small improvement on workers AI and other things.

Here what changed:

  • Added icon on production table and research table when not enabled for production so that you are more aware of them not producing
  • Updated when copying a production start immediately if you can to avoid an extra click
  • Updated workers will only unload one at the time to avoid getting stuck inside the ship
  • Fixed internal storages on loading wouldn't convert a room to factory
  • Fixed robopedia item on hover having a strange behavior

This is all for now!
See you soon

Changed depots in preview branch

View more data in app history for build 10021455
Depot 1613471
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link