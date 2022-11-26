- Garden City Map Expansion
- Loot spawn expansion complete (there are random loot spawns in every building now, not the random interior decorations yet though)
- Free building system (wood parts crafted on the workbench and metal crafted on the anvil, will be moving these to their own crafting tables in the future - MANY more buildables coming to this system very soon)
- All defensive build parts have had their hitpoints increased
- Deer and Elk spawn in the forest areas; a much larger, more fun expansion to this is in the works for a later update (random rack sizes, with trophies rack displays for hunting larger, rarer game)
- Concrete no longer takes damage from melee
- Player pockets increased to 24 slots (up from 16) and 25 KG (up from 20)
- Player characters are now much better at dealing with your neglect (dehydration time increased to 10 seconds from 2, starvation time increased to 15 seconds from 2)
- Screen flash on damage taken added
- Increase VOIP range
- Slight UI update, just cleaning things up a bit and making it more accessible to more resolutions (especially ultrawide, everything stays in the center now)
- Fixed render target scopes on death
- Zombies are a bit better at getting unstuck (not really, but they will teleport to a new location if they are stuck for more than 10 minutes)
- Significant changes to zombie spawning positioning
- Changes to disconnect protection when Exiting to hopefully not kill you
- Fixed boardwalk collision allowing building inside unowned base claims
- Adjustments made to pickup destruction and radius checks
- Adjusted camera collision to try to prevent meshing
- Context up/down menu doesn't move when your inventory is open anymore
- Replication Graph implementation first pass
DeadPoly update for 26 November 2022
Patch 0.0.6C
Patchnotes via Steam Community
