DeadPoly update for 26 November 2022

Patch 0.0.6C

Patch 0.0.6C · Build 10021367

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Garden City Map Expansion
  • Loot spawn expansion complete (there are random loot spawns in every building now, not the random interior decorations yet though)
  • Free building system (wood parts crafted on the workbench and metal crafted on the anvil, will be moving these to their own crafting tables in the future - MANY more buildables coming to this system very soon)
  • All defensive build parts have had their hitpoints increased
  • Deer and Elk spawn in the forest areas; a much larger, more fun expansion to this is in the works for a later update (random rack sizes, with trophies rack displays for hunting larger, rarer game)
  • Concrete no longer takes damage from melee
  • Player pockets increased to 24 slots (up from 16) and 25 KG (up from 20)
  • Player characters are now much better at dealing with your neglect (dehydration time increased to 10 seconds from 2, starvation time increased to 15 seconds from 2)
  • Screen flash on damage taken added
  • Increase VOIP range
  • Slight UI update, just cleaning things up a bit and making it more accessible to more resolutions (especially ultrawide, everything stays in the center now)
  • Fixed render target scopes on death
  • Zombies are a bit better at getting unstuck (not really, but they will teleport to a new location if they are stuck for more than 10 minutes)
  • Significant changes to zombie spawning positioning
  • Changes to disconnect protection when Exiting to hopefully not kill you
  • Fixed boardwalk collision allowing building inside unowned base claims
  • Adjustments made to pickup destruction and radius checks
  • Adjusted camera collision to try to prevent meshing
  • Context up/down menu doesn't move when your inventory is open anymore
  • Replication Graph implementation first pass

DeadPoly Content Depot 1621071
