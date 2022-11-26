- Mortars can now deploy in "no-arty zones". This should relieve the irritating problem of not being able to deploy mortars in a team's starting zone.
- Vehicle cannons now start with their cannons loaded with their primary ammo type.
- The
ResetGamecommand will now preserve squads into the next round.
- Platoon HQs can no longer be spawned at when they are in enemy territory.
- Fixed a bug where the MG34 third person weapon would not animate when reloaded.
- Fixed a bug where the territory contours could be calculated incorrectly.
Darkest Hour: Europe '44-'45 Dedicated Server update for 26 November 2022
Update Notes for Nov 26 (v11.2.3)
Patchnotes via Steam Community