 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Darkest Hour: Europe '44-'45 Dedicated Server update for 26 November 2022

Update Notes for Nov 26 (v11.2.3)

Share · View all patches · Build 10021344 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mortars can now deploy in "no-arty zones". This should relieve the irritating problem of not being able to deploy mortars in a team's starting zone.
  • Vehicle cannons now start with their cannons loaded with their primary ammo type.
  • The ResetGame command will now preserve squads into the next round.
  • Platoon HQs can no longer be spawned at when they are in enemy territory.
  • Fixed a bug where the MG34 third person weapon would not animate when reloaded.
  • Fixed a bug where the territory contours could be calculated incorrectly.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link