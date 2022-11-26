 Skip to content

Delivery Man update for 26 November 2022

Better gunshot and Low Mouse sensitivity

Build 10021167

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed aiming system and better gunshot
-Low mouse sensitivity

I try to add mouse sensitivity to the setting but it takes more time.

