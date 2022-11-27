Patch notes: v0.6.133 (2022.11.26)

This patch will break some mods because of internal API changes. Mod developers should be able to simply recompile their code and update the mods easily. I am trying to do my best to not break mods, but during active development, I cannot sacrifice development speed for mod support, so architectural changes and API changes will happen.
Also, the reason for slower updates lately is due to a set of complex internal technical changes that will allow multiple AI improvements, better performance and bigger map sizes.
v0.6.133 (2022.11.26)
- [Balance] Teleporters will have to be at least 3 tiles away from each other (for technical reasons)
- [Tech] Refactor save file data to take up less space
- [Tech] Add initial version of new internal chunk / region partitioning system (a prerequisite for upcoming major performance and AI logic optimizations)
- [Tech] When mods fail to save their data, don't fail to save the rest of the game
- [UI/UX] Notify the player about mods failing to save their data
- [UI/UX] Shift + Tab will no longer open Quick Search
- [Bug] Fix ML Booth "LevelEnergyCostCurve" configuration property being ignored
- [Bug] Prevent Terrain Generator particles from producing visual glitch on some Mac OSX systems
- [Bug] Fix replacing a smaller device with a bigger one could overwrite the adjacent device of same type
- [Bug] Fix mods that created a crafting device without ExtraInfo component would cause an internal error when player was selecting crafting target through the UI
- [Bug] Fix Camera Zoom interactive input rebinding would fail to rebind to the mouse scroll, causing looping internal errors
- [Bug] Fix a few internal edge case errors with pathfinding
- [Bug] Fix Steam Deck no longer showing virtual keyboard when selecting inputs
