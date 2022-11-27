Patch notes: v0.6.133 (2022.11.26)

This patch will break some mods because of internal API changes. Mod developers should be able to simply recompile their code and update the mods easily. I am trying to do my best to not break mods, but during active development, I cannot sacrifice development speed for mod support, so architectural changes and API changes will happen.

Also, the reason for slower updates lately is due to a set of complex internal technical changes that will allow multiple AI improvements, better performance and bigger map sizes.

v0.6.133 (2022.11.26)