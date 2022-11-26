- Better messaging when manors are out of charcoal and very unhappy
- Siege dragons don't clump up so much
- Restored spawning of the small dragons
- Fixed issue where vikings could steal gold after being killed
- Fixed weird behavior with the 'random' check mark for spawning AIs in map select
- Fixed visual issue where fishmongers showed in some cases they were search for wheat, even though they actually weren't
Kingdoms and Castles update for 26 November 2022
Hotpatch - Version 120r3:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Kingdoms and Castles Content (Windows x32) Depot 569481
- Loading history…
Kingdoms and Castles Content (Mac) Depot 569482
- Loading history…
Kingdoms and Castles Content (Linux) Depot 569483
- Loading history…
Kingdoms and Castles Content (Windows x64) Depot 569484
- Loading history…
Kingdoms and Castles - Decorations Pack (1764300) Depot Depot 1764300
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update