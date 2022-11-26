 Skip to content

Kingdoms and Castles update for 26 November 2022

Hotpatch - Version 120r3:

Hotpatch - Version 120r3:

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Better messaging when manors are out of charcoal and very unhappy
  • Siege dragons don't clump up so much
  • Restored spawning of the small dragons
  • Fixed issue where vikings could steal gold after being killed
  • Fixed weird behavior with the 'random' check mark for spawning AIs in map select
  • Fixed visual issue where fishmongers showed in some cases they were search for wheat, even though they actually weren't

