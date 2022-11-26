- Fixed achievements as they were not working.
- Made a typo in the Main Bug Fix note for 2.0 Update. Supposed to say "FIXED: Running backwards and side to side when shooting causes bullets to not shoot straight. Issue was with the collision capsule of the player character.
Astro Ike update for 26 November 2022
Achievement Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update