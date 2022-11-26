 Skip to content

Astro Ike update for 26 November 2022

Achievement Fix

  • Fixed achievements as they were not working.
  • Made a typo in the Main Bug Fix note for 2.0 Update. Supposed to say "FIXED: Running backwards and side to side when shooting causes bullets to not shoot straight. Issue was with the collision capsule of the player character.

