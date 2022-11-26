 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 26 November 2022

Update, Version 20221126 Hot Fix

Update, Version 20221126 Hot Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
##########System#############
Added functions to safely copy over current BGM and BGS
##########DEBUG#############
[Lovecraft's Unpublished Stories]Fixed a bug that can crash the game when BGM or BGS is null. (Thanks to AkaCMD's bug report)
简体中文
##########System#############
加入了函数用于安全地复制当前的BGM和BGS
##########DEBUG#############
【洛夫克拉夫特未出版的故事】修复了一个因为BGM或BGS为空时的游戏崩溃。（感谢AkaCMD的bug报告。）

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
