Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten update for 28 November 2022

11/28 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
PATCH NOTES
  • Fixed an issue with the previous version that prevented players from obtaining Steam achievements.
  • Players who earned achievement on the previous version of the game can now obtain them.
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused dialogue not to be displayed.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented players from selecting a difficulty option with certain hardware configurations.
  • Fixed some issues with the English and Chinese translations.
  • Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause players to fall through the floor after jumping off ledges.

