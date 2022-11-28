11/28 Update

NEW! It is now possible to filter and exclude multiple features on the sales page.
PATCH NOTES
- Fixed an issue with the previous version that prevented players from obtaining Steam achievements.
- Players who earned achievement on the previous version of the game can now obtain them.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused dialogue not to be displayed.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from selecting a difficulty option with certain hardware configurations.
- Fixed some issues with the English and Chinese translations.
- Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause players to fall through the floor after jumping off ledges.
