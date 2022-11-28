Test Server - Update 1.11

Hunters,

Below are the notes for Update 1.11.

Before we get into the detailed notes, We wanted to provide an update regarding the persistent reload issues that have been encountered by many of you. As mentioned in a recent video update (which can be found on our social channels), we understand these issues have beenfrustrating and wanted to let you know that they are a top priority for us, and the team has been working to try and resolve them as quickly as possible.

Over the last few weeks (in the lead up to 1.11), we have attempted several fixes internally in the hope to resolve the issue. Despite our efforts, we have not found a solution that can be integrated into this update without causing other issues to appear in its place (for example, the Lemat bug/exploit from a few months ago).

Due to this, we have determined that a systemic approach is required to permanently resolve these issues. This is not an easy task and will take some time to complete. We will be sure to keep you updated on our progress as soon as we have further information.

We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience while we work to resolve these issues.

Audio

Implemented a subtle cue for other Hunter Footsteps to indicate whether they are above, below, or on the same level as the player. This cue is only audible when the player is in the same building as the other Hunter. It is only audible when the other hunter is moving over a wooden floor.

Audio Design improvement pass on door sounds. They should sound more naturalistic and believable now.

Gunplay

Flashbang: Optimized Flashbangs to prevent rare situations where a Player might receive a hitmarker for a successful full flash, but the enemy would not actually receive a full flash.

Sparks Silencer: Adjusted default ammo and FMJ ammo to have a higher effective range (from 144/152 to 169/184).

Vetterli Silencer: Adjusted default ammo and FMJ ammo to have a higher effective range (from 133/147 to 150/176).

[i] Developer's Note:

[i] As we increased the effective range of the Winfield M1873C Silencer in Update 1.10 it overlapped with the Vetterli 71 Karabiner Silencer. As a result, we have also increased the effective range of the Vetterli 71 Karabiner Silencer and the Sparks LRR Silencer. [\i] Caldwell Pax and Pax Claw: Increased fire rate and decreased upwards recoil while using Fanning trait.

Shotguns: Adjusted basic ammo and Penny Shot ammo damage to allow for a further one shot kill range of Grunts and Hellhounds.

World Changes

Global

Made it easier to pick up the desired weapon in cases in which multiple weapons are close together on the ground.

Created new holes for Stalker Beetles to enter and maneuver in all maps.

It is now possible to jump over dry branches without breaking them.

Stillwater Bayou

Darrow Livestock: Adjusted the recently added red window to a wooden wall with a peak hole in the Boss Lair.

Davant Ranch: Restricted the line of sight of 2 windows on the East side of the Northeast Boss Lair, making them more focused on the white house in front of them.

Adjusted pre-placed Stalker Beetle cocoon positions: Moved one of the cocoons in Alice Farm towards the Southwest. Moved the Lockbay Docks cocoon to the big tree on the West side.



Lawson Delta

Ironworks: Hunters can now use one of the chimneys to drop down into the Boss Lair. Try using Kiteskin and Lightfoot when attempting that entrance.

Ironworks: Made an easier way to get onto a small roof above one of entrances to peek inside the Boss lair

Adjusted pre-placed Stalker Beetle cocoon positions:

Moved the cocoon South of Windy Run into the forest between Lawson Station and Goddard Docks. Moved the Salter’s Pork cocoon to the big tree outside Lawson Station towards Arden Parish.



DeSalle

Stanley Coal Company: Improved the options of getting into the Boss Lair and the compound in general.

Audio

Slightly decreased the volume of the bonfire in Fort Bolden.

Tweaked the Sparks Pistol gunshot sound in first person to sound more powerful.

Gunplay

Fixed a bug that caused the player to stay too long in the hipfire animation of the Bomb Lance.

Fixed instances of the Stalker Beetle clipping in all maps.

Fixed an issue that caused throwing knives/axes, bolts, and arrows to disappear when hitting concertina wires.

Fixed an issue with dry branches breaking when Hunters jump over them.

Fixed an issue that prevented Hunters from interacting with a clue when a world Health Kit on top of it.

Improvments made to concertina wires to reduce instances of damaging players through walls.

World

Stillwater Bayou

Fixed a table in Port Reeker with the wrong material assigned to it.

Fixed a misaligned loot anchor in Slaughterhouse.

Fixed some haybales north of Reynard Mill and Lumber to now be climbable.

Fixed a small gap in the ladder at Chapel of Madonna Noire that let you see below the terrain.

Fixed a tree clipping through the roof of the small barn in the forest between Port Reeker and Alice Farm.

Blocked an unintended peek hole in Lockbay Docks towards Blanchett Graves.

Fixed some floating loot anchors in Healing Water Church.

Blocked an unintended vault in Alice Farm on haybales.

Added a ramp to one of the windows in the Alice Farm Southern Boss Lair.

Fixed an issue with the AI’s navigation in Pitching Crematorium.

Fixed an issue that allowed Meatheads to get into the Western Boss Lair in Davant Ranch.

Lawson Delta

Closed an unintended gap in Lawson Station Workshop building.

Closed a one-way gap in the roof at Iron Works.

Changed an AI spawn rule to not allow an Immolator to spawn in water South of Bradley & Craven Brickworks.

Fixed a spot where an Immolator could spawn in a place that it would get stuck at Goddard Docks.

Adjusted the collision on the logs in the water between C&A Lumber and Hemlock and Hide.

Fixed some floating vegetation around Fort Carmick.

Fixed a cause of broken movement on the roof of the side building in Iron Works.

Fixed a spot where a Player could become stuck between a window and dog cage in Nicholls Prison.

DeSalle

Fixed some inaccurate collision on one of the side building’s roofs at Seven Sisters Estate.

Fixed a misaligned door in the small village Northwest of Pearl Plantation.

Adjusted the AI encounter rates around Moses Poultry.

Adjusted some terrain textures around Forked River Fishery.

Fixed a clipping loot anchor in Lower DeSalle that was not allowing Players to loot properly.

Adjusted some collision on a fallen tree between Weeping Stone Mill and Forked River Fishery.

Fixed some floating vegetation South of Moses Poultry.

Fixed some misaligned hay in Heritage Pork.

Closed a small gap in the terrain North of Reeves Quarry.

Fixed a one-way collision spot in Reeves Quarry.

Fixed a spot where a Player could become stuck in some haybales at Moses Poultry.

Fixed a collision issue with one of the cages north of Heritage Pork.

Fixed an injured horse spawning inside a fireplace in Darin Shipyard.

Fixed the bank door clipping into its frame in Upper DeSalle.

Fixed the entrance doors clipping into their frame in Pearl Plantation.

Adjusted some vegetation East of Upper DeSalle to be less obtrusive.

UI

Fixed a bug where no Health and Inventory HUD were displayed while spectating after the spectated Player leaves the drone view and when switching from drone user to regular Player.

Fixed a bug that caused a quest selection to fail on the 1st and 2nd selections when using a controller.

Fixed a visual issue that caused a hunter to sometimes be visible in the arsenal screen when coming from the respec subtab.

Fixed an issue that caused an Item link button in the newsfeed to break when filters were active in legendary item store.

Fixed a bug that caused the Caldwell New Army custom ammo to be shown in the “new” filter even when it was not new anymore.

Fixed several issues of text overlapping UI elements in different languages.

Fixed a bug that caused Players to be sent back to the Roster Overview screen when equipping a second custom ammo type on weapons in Roster Equipment screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the Weapon Charms button in the equipment screen to still be visible when the filter was empty or no weapon was selected.

Clean button is no longer displayed when no weapon is selected.

Fixed several filter related issues which would cause weapons or ammo to be displayed incorrectly.

Fixed a bug that caused no extraction banner to be displayed when an enemy extracted with tokens, or when you stay on the map while your teammates extract with bounty tokens.

Fixed an issue with the Bomblance info box.

Fixed several precision issues with the rate of fire statistics on single shot weapons. This is the first step towards more accurate weapon statistics.

~ The Hunt Team