XP Soccer update for 26 November 2022

XP Soccer 1.9.0 patch notes

XP Soccer 1.9.0 patch notes

Hey everyone! While we continue watching the World Cup, we continue hard at work with new stuff!

XP Soccer - Build 1.9 Patch notes:

New features

  • Player 2 can now select players and strategy on 2 player exhibition mode
  • Added music and sound effect volume settings
  • Added kickoff message
  • Added own goal message

Improvements and bugfixes

  • Updated Argentina goalkeeper
  • Ghana uniform adjustment
  • Match overview colors
  • Match and half time now doesn't end abruptly but rather waits for a good time to end
  • Curve ball now use the proper sprites and for longer time
  • Goalkeeper can now catch fast curved balls
  • Players now automatically shoot the ball if no input is done for 5 seconds (kickoff, free kick, throwin, corner, goal kick, penalty kick)
  • Created different config variants for some players
  • Implemented initial variation of difficulty

Thanks and I hope you're enjoying XP Soccer! Keep on scoring!

