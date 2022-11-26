XP Soccer 1.9.0 patch notes

Hey everyone! While we continue watching the World Cup, we continue hard at work with new stuff!
XP Soccer - Build 1.9 Patch notes:
New features
- Player 2 can now select players and strategy on 2 player exhibition mode
- Added music and sound effect volume settings
- Added kickoff message
- Added own goal message
Improvements and bugfixes
- Updated Argentina goalkeeper
- Ghana uniform adjustment
- Match overview colors
- Match and half time now doesn't end abruptly but rather waits for a good time to end
- Curve ball now use the proper sprites and for longer time
- Goalkeeper can now catch fast curved balls
- Players now automatically shoot the ball if no input is done for 5 seconds (kickoff, free kick, throwin, corner, goal kick, penalty kick)
- Created different config variants for some players
- Implemented initial variation of difficulty
Thanks and I hope you're enjoying XP Soccer! Keep on scoring!
