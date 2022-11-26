 Skip to content

Lord of Rigel update for 26 November 2022

EA Build Hotfix #20

Last edited by Wendy

  • Ticket #1269 GNN events not showing species name for Yalkai if no first contact fix
  • Ticket #928 Max population count for Natives fix
  • Ticket #1009 Uncreative research refactor, AI research category fix, and research widget optimization

