Warlords: Under Siege Playtest update for 26 November 2022

Minor patch 0.41

Share · View all patches · Build 10020052 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Arrow tower on Townhall now fires at enemies
  • Townhall improvement menu now works on ultrawide resolutions
  • Fixed units on walls being attacked by low-range melee units
    Features:
  • Added edge scrolling
  • Added menu button next to resources

