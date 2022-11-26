Minor patch 0.41

Bug fixes:
- Arrow tower on Townhall now fires at enemies
- Townhall improvement menu now works on ultrawide resolutions
- Fixed units on walls being attacked by low-range melee units
Features:
- Added edge scrolling
- Added menu button next to resources
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bug fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update