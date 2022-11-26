 Skip to content

JBMod update for 26 November 2022

Updates for Nov 25 2022

Build 10020047

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Various crash fixes and stability fixes
  • Removed the lag generators in buildingblocks and added a noise generator
  • Blocked clientcmd access by default

