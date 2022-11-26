- Various crash fixes and stability fixes
- Removed the lag generators in buildingblocks and added a noise generator
- Blocked clientcmd access by default
JBMod update for 26 November 2022
Updates for Nov 25 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update