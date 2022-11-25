 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition update for 25 November 2022

Hotfix Patch v1.0.8t Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10019737 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.8t - Released 25 November 2022

BUG FIXED: Game breaks if there are no saved wolves on the computer.

Changed files in this update

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition (Windows) Depot 926991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link