Beneath Oresa update for 25 November 2022

0.3.0

Beneath Oresa update for 25 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance changes

  • One way or another now has Anchor

Improvements

  • Revamped a core game mechanic leading to a big stability improvement of fights
  • Improved several SFX leading to better performance during fights

