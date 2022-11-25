 Skip to content

地牢100 update for 25 November 2022

2022.11.26_5：16

Build 10019261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. 2 two-handed spells can be triggered consecutively

  2. Shield performance is now a separate UI

3, can adjust the double speed in battle

  1. Strafe description bug fix: Added arrow tag

  2. Avatar Description bug fixed: Summon 1/2/4 Avatar

