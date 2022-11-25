2022.11.26_5：16

-
2 two-handed spells can be triggered consecutively
Shield performance is now a separate UI
3, can adjust the double speed in battle
Strafe description bug fix: Added arrow tag
Avatar Description bug fixed: Summon 1/2/4 Avatar
