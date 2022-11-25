 Skip to content

Grow Flow update for 25 November 2022

Major Update 0.9 Released!

25 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are launching a major update to Grow Flow! Thank you for keeping up with us and for supporting our game.

NEW in version 0.9:

  • Added a new chapter to the game! Chapter 6 includes ten levels that will require a great mix of attention and precision.
  • Added new Extras menu! Collect Prism Coins to unlock the extras. Unfortunately, the very first unlockable extra is not available yet, but do check out the other two!

Fixes and Tweaks:

  • Fixed a bug where all the levels were unlocked from the get-go
  • Made several tweaks to Chapter 3 level 6 on many sections that would previously require walljumping to get through
  • Made a tweak to Chapter 1 Level 4 where you would likely die right after completing the level
  • Fixed a bug in Chapter 5 Level 2 where several Switch Cubes were active and grown by default
  • Fixed a bug where Anna's body color wasn't being animated properly in plenty of levels

