Hunt and Snare update for 2 December 2022

Hunt and Snare - r30 - Captain Krakel Ahoy!

r30 Changelist:

  • NEW - Hare Species Preview - You can meet a hare captain (species preview) on Kizan. She is located somewhere at the beach on Kizan (map spoiler in link: [url=https://imgur.com/a/irn4CWV][/url] )
  • NEW Additional Acts - Captain Bimmy acts; 1 for player with vagina, and 2 for player with penis.
  • Added additional dialogue for Captain Bimmy’s bosun Wellers and Kess regarding new Bimmy’s AAs and Ash-Tongue.
  • Changed logbook, map, and inventory to allow toggling each other.
  • Changed default controller mapping for Follow to button 2 (same as reload) instead of shoulder button.
  • Changed autorun input on controller from left stick to dpad down.
  • Changed autorun to not cancel when movement is detected.
  • Fixed Horveek’s Guards being a bit too busy with rumors about sexing Horveek (when player actually didn’t sex Horveek)
  • Fixed Ship containers having identical IDs.
  • Fixed aiming toggling sprint.
  • Fixed Ful statue conversations appearing visited for older characters.
  • MODDING; NEW - <<cloneAsCrew>> command to turn an NPC into a follower with ability to set conversation node override with <<cloneAsCrew charactername.nodename>>. Releasing from the crew will allow the NPC to respawn in its normal locator.
  • MODDING; Added variables to get names, genitals, etc, from either current follower OR currently talked to NPC.
  • MODDING; Added minCount and Time options to spawners.
  • MODDING; Added {currentLocation} to read where the player is at in conversations. It is based on existing map locations.
  • MODDING; Fixed spawning Spirit bytes as crew issues.

With luv,
Ruffleneck <3

