SYNCHRONY Update v3.3.1

Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.3.1 is now available!
- Changed item hints of Shovel of Courage, Ring of Protection, Ring of Shielding and Karate Gi to match their new stats
- Fixed errors after resuming a saved game from an older version
- Fixed Shrine of Space sometimes creating levels without exit stairs
- Fixed Monk starting with 7 hearts in Single Zone Mode
- Fixed the game failing to launch on some versions of macOS
- Fixed game freezes while loading graphical assets for some mods
Changed files in this update