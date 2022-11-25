 Skip to content

Crypt of the NecroDancer update for 25 November 2022

SYNCHRONY Update v3.3.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.3.1 is now available!

  • Changed item hints of Shovel of Courage, Ring of Protection, Ring of Shielding and Karate Gi to match their new stats
  • Fixed errors after resuming a saved game from an older version
  • Fixed Shrine of Space sometimes creating levels without exit stairs
  • Fixed Monk starting with 7 hearts in Single Zone Mode
  • Fixed the game failing to launch on some versions of macOS
  • Fixed game freezes while loading graphical assets for some mods

