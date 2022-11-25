 Skip to content

Treason Playtest update for 25 November 2022

  • Player bodies can no longer be used in Carnage
  • Fixed broken traitor reveal event
  • Immunity will no longer re-appear on 2nd clue spawn and further
  • Sawed-Off will now correctly switch from lowered to normal idle state
  • Third person animations for lowered weapons
  • Changed "Vince" pseudo name to "Vinny"
  • Player names will no longer show at the top of the screen
  • Updated t_castle
  • Radar now works correctly in Annihilation
  • Ammo is now picked up automatically when you walk over it
  • Empty fire sound
  • Clue glow and phone ringing sounds will no longer cut off due to animation sounds (such as reloading)

