- Player bodies can no longer be used in Carnage
- Fixed broken traitor reveal event
- Immunity will no longer re-appear on 2nd clue spawn and further
- Sawed-Off will now correctly switch from lowered to normal idle state
- Third person animations for lowered weapons
- Changed "Vince" pseudo name to "Vinny"
- Player names will no longer show at the top of the screen
- Updated t_castle
- Radar now works correctly in Annihilation
- Ammo is now picked up automatically when you walk over it
- Empty fire sound
- Clue glow and phone ringing sounds will no longer cut off due to animation sounds (such as reloading)
Treason Playtest update for 25 November 2022
Treason Playtest update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Treason Playtest Depot Depot 1875451
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update