-
Sight Line scanning object
- Super CPU intensive, might slow down your system
-
Adjusted wall & noshoot colliders
-
Fullscreen / Windowed mode toggle and resolution settings
-
BUG Fixes
- Fixed front walls appearing after creating camera
- Last round fired isn't registering
- Bullet hitting targets while reloading
- CZ slide lock animation is wrong
Practisim Designer Playtest update for 25 November 2022
Sight line scanning object, resolution settings
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Practisim Designer Playtest Content Depot 1702361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update