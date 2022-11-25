 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Practisim Designer Playtest update for 25 November 2022

Sight line scanning object, resolution settings

Share · View all patches · Build 10018571 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Sight Line scanning object

    • Super CPU intensive, might slow down your system

  • Adjusted wall & noshoot colliders

  • Fullscreen / Windowed mode toggle and resolution settings

  • BUG Fixes

    • Fixed front walls appearing after creating camera
    • Last round fired isn't registering
    • Bullet hitting targets while reloading
    • CZ slide lock animation is wrong

Changed files in this update

Practisim Designer Playtest Content Depot 1702361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link