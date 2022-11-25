 Skip to content

EON Fighter update for 25 November 2022

Update 0.1.3!

Build 10018567

Arrangements:

  • During battles with motherships, the sign that said complete cargo was removed.

  • Fixed “simulate” button sometimes not working with controller.

Contents:

  • In battle with motherships, a red star is added to the hud, indicating the position of the motherships.

  • Added leaderboards for simulation mode. Here, the best recorded time of the player and the best 20 times globally are shown, for each type of enemy.

What will your ranking be? Test your skills with other players!

Plus I leave you a little preview of what is coming, the enemy refineries!

Thank you very much to all!
See you next time!

