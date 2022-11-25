Beta 7 "All Hands On Deck" Patch (Beta 7.4.0)

Another day, another patch! ^^'
Improvements
- Improve the UI layout for other resolution ratios than 16/9
- Increased the accuracy malus while running (-50% -> -70%)
- Removed the player faction from the mission settings in the editor (deprecated)
Fixes
- Fixed the main menu headers spacing
- Fixed the incorrect timeline length when the plan is paused
- Fixed the melee attack animation on certain enemies
- Fixed custom missions using old scenarios not loading properly
- Fixed the missing post effects when changing the playback speed
- Fixed NPCs not casting shadows in the training missions
Changed files in this update