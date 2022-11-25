 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 25 November 2022

Beta 7 "All Hands On Deck" Patch (Beta 7.4.0)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another day, another patch! ^^'

Improvements

  • Improve the UI layout for other resolution ratios than 16/9
  • Increased the accuracy malus while running (-50% -> -70%)
  • Removed the player faction from the mission settings in the editor (deprecated)

Fixes

  • Fixed the main menu headers spacing
  • Fixed the incorrect timeline length when the plan is paused
  • Fixed the melee attack animation on certain enemies
  • Fixed custom missions using old scenarios not loading properly
  • Fixed the missing post effects when changing the playback speed
  • Fixed NPCs not casting shadows in the training missions

