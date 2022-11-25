Update v1.2.4

Standard update with a new crosshair feature and some important fixes/improvements:
- Added sharp Crosshair feature. Maintains edge quality regardless of settings, so it may be preferable to the one from the game. Standard crosshair can often be disabled with a game console command (e.g. Source engine games). This is unfinished and for demonstration purposes (e.g. settings are not saved); let us know if the feature should be kept, as well as recommended shapes and other suggestions!
- Fixed input issues introduced in the last updates (e.g. GUI could process a key twice in rare cases). Shortcuts are also more insulated from the game (e.g. F12 doesn't interfere with the default Steam screenshot shortcut). A Key Bindings editor will be added in the next versions.
- Added option to re-synchronize with Core-Temp, to avoid having to restart the app/game in case it's not running in advance.
- Re-added the toggle framerate feature (without switching profile) due to user request, so the shortcut to cycle the active profile is now different. Note that shortcuts to adjust framerate should ultimately become less relevant because of additional functionality (already available under NDA for a couple of years) which will probably make it to the public version eventually.
- Fixed compatibility with Steam Family Sharing mode. The problem was a result of oversight due to lack of testing those configurations and wasn't intentional. In case of any issues please submit a report with a proper description instead of immediately complaining.
For clarifications check the updated tooltips.
Changed files in this update