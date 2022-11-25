 Skip to content

Setback Playtest update for 25 November 2022

Weekend #2 Changelog

  • Added in-game chat
  • Added taskbar notification when game starts
  • Changed main menu UI to make partying up more intuitive
  • Increased input slider max limit + ability to sync Y slider with X
  • Fixed Bomb Tag timer UI

