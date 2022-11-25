- Added in-game chat
- Added taskbar notification when game starts
- Changed main menu UI to make partying up more intuitive
- Increased input slider max limit + ability to sync Y slider with X
- Fixed Bomb Tag timer UI
Setback Playtest update for 25 November 2022
Weekend #2 Changelog
