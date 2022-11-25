 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

太吾绘卷 The Scroll Of Taiwu update for 25 November 2022

测试分支紧急修复：22-11-26

Share · View all patches · Build 10018379 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
修复错误：

1.修复离开奇遇时有可能触发红字报错的BUG
2.修复部分可能导致长途旅行卡死的BUG

Changed depots in alpha branch

View more data in app history for build 10018379
The Scroll Of Taiwu Alpha Depot 838351
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link