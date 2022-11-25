测试分支紧急修复：22-11-26

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Share ·
View all patches · Build 10018379 · Last edited 25 November 2022 – 19:09:08 UTC
by Wendy
1.修复离开奇遇时有可能触发红字报错的BUG
2.修复部分可能导致长途旅行卡死的BUG
SteamDB is a hobby project and is not affiliated with Valve or Steam. All times on the site are UTC.
Fair use disclaimer ·
Privacy
Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
Changed depots in alpha branch