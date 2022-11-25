English Voice Over added and a 25% Autumn SALE!

Helping the Hotties is updated with full English voice over, each girl voiced by a talented voice actress, giving each of our Hotties another layer of character and immersing you even deeper into the story and everything that’s happening.

Did you ever wonder how Belle sounds when she’s teasing? How does stern Eve sound? Or how loud Naomi can become?

We’ve added a VO button to the quick menu with which you can replay the VO. It’s accessible by simply pressing R on your keyboard (you can replay Stacy’s meowing during the lake scene to your heart's content).

We know some of you guys have their own idea of how each girl sounds and their voice etched in your mind. We don’t want to impose what we believe are some really great VO, so there’ll be an option to “mute” each girl who’s VO you don’t prefer.

But give it a listen, we’re certain you’ll love it!

What are you waiting for? Hotties can’t wait for you to meet them and now you can as a part of the Autumn Sale, at 25% off!

You can save even more if you buy in a bundle with our first ever game Lewd Island!