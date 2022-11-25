1.5.5: Weekly update

Global
- Angel room now provides a shield for the level
- New item: prehistoric hammer (the return!)
- New soundtrack for the wolf
Spells
- Light angel is now a pawn
- Fire elemental has a better range
- Will o the wisp is now the lightning elemental (huge buff)
- Dead Tree now the toxic elemental (huge buff)
- Ice explosion replaced by Ice breaker (huge reworked)
- Song of the Archdeacon: bishop effect now spawns a fire meteor / king effect now spawns a powerful earthquake
Levels
- Horde du contrevent: rook's hook has queen ability
- Huge buff of 4 apocalypse knights (normal / hard)
- Regarding the new dead tree, crystal cave has been updated (easy / normal / hard)
- Cathedral updated (normal / hard)
Fixes
- Zoom / unzoom keyboard
- Glossary spell research bar
- Lightning nova knight effect
Changed files in this update