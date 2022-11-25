 Skip to content

Side Effect update for 25 November 2022

1.5.5: Weekly update

Share · View all patches · Build 10017831 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Global

  • Angel room now provides a shield for the level
  • New item: prehistoric hammer (the return!)
  • New soundtrack for the wolf

Spells

  • Light angel is now a pawn
  • Fire elemental has a better range
  • Will o the wisp is now the lightning elemental (huge buff)
  • Dead Tree now the toxic elemental (huge buff)
  • Ice explosion replaced by Ice breaker (huge reworked)
  • Song of the Archdeacon: bishop effect now spawns a fire meteor / king effect now spawns a powerful earthquake

Levels

  • Horde du contrevent: rook's hook has queen ability
  • Huge buff of 4 apocalypse knights (normal / hard)
  • Regarding the new dead tree, crystal cave has been updated (easy / normal / hard)
  • Cathedral updated (normal / hard)

Fixes

  • Zoom / unzoom keyboard
  • Glossary spell research bar
  • Lightning nova knight effect

