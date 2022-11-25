Patch v1.0.8s Released!

v1.0.8s - Released 25 November 2022
IMPROVEMENTS:
- Reduced how quickly snow accumulates on terrain.
- Notifications about pup lost and leaving home while pups out now appear in corner of screen.
- Journey to Rendezvous Site music now can play when moving to a new site.
- Reduced maximum brightness of Scent View in non-winter seasons on Enhanced Sky & Vegetation mode.
- Reduced scene brightness in scent view at night, when on Basic Sky & Veg mode.
- Birds no longer fly out of sagebrush during winter.
BUGS FIXED:
- Pups run off and get lost frequently when journeying to new den.
- In multiplayer games, Host Transfer does not include non-friends of new host when a friends-only game is transferred. (It now adds all current players to the "allowed" list for that game.)
- In Account popup, Explore tab breaks on a second access.
- Animals hover above the ground on some Amethyst cliff rocks.
- Occasional brief white flash when Distance Blur is enabled. (Mostly fixed, but still a very occasional visual artifact, not nearly as bright as before.)
- Wrong action glyphs on some notification text.
- Mule deer doe freezes if it tries to fight when it has no stamina.
- Lamar river flickers when viewed from Amethyst cliffs.
- Fixes to some obscure bugs in main menu, when filtering wolves.
- Small gaps in deep snow in a few places.
Changed files in this update