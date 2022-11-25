 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition update for 25 November 2022

Patch v1.0.8s Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10017498 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.8s - Released 25 November 2022

IMPROVEMENTS:
  • Reduced how quickly snow accumulates on terrain.
  • Notifications about pup lost and leaving home while pups out now appear in corner of screen.
  • Journey to Rendezvous Site music now can play when moving to a new site.
  • Reduced maximum brightness of Scent View in non-winter seasons on Enhanced Sky & Vegetation mode.
  • Reduced scene brightness in scent view at night, when on Basic Sky & Veg mode.
  • Birds no longer fly out of sagebrush during winter.
BUGS FIXED:
  • Pups run off and get lost frequently when journeying to new den.
  • In multiplayer games, Host Transfer does not include non-friends of new host when a friends-only game is transferred. (It now adds all current players to the "allowed" list for that game.)
  • In Account popup, Explore tab breaks on a second access.
  • Animals hover above the ground on some Amethyst cliff rocks.
  • Occasional brief white flash when Distance Blur is enabled. (Mostly fixed, but still a very occasional visual artifact, not nearly as bright as before.)
  • Wrong action glyphs on some notification text.
  • Mule deer doe freezes if it tries to fight when it has no stamina.
  • Lamar river flickers when viewed from Amethyst cliffs.
  • Fixes to some obscure bugs in main menu, when filtering wolves.
  • Small gaps in deep snow in a few places.

Changed files in this update

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition (Windows) Depot 926991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link