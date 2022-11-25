Update v0.6.2

New last minute fixes!
- Fixed an error that made your game freeze when ascending Axeldör’s Brann in Gnöki's realm.
- The Constellations now have a red the line that connects two relics that will get blocked when the other one is unlocked. (Temporary)
- Audio management updated
- Updated some German translations thanks to Dampf Ventil.
- Other minor fixes
