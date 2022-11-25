 Skip to content

Nordic Ashes Playtest update for 25 November 2022

Update v0.6.2

Build 10017185

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New last minute fixes!
  • Fixed an error that made your game freeze when ascending Axeldör’s Brann in Gnöki's realm.
  • The Constellations now have a red the line that connects two relics that will get blocked when the other one is unlocked. (Temporary)
  • Audio management updated
  • Updated some German translations thanks to Dampf Ventil.
  • Other minor fixes

🔸 How to get access to Playtest.
🔸 Follow us in Discord.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/

