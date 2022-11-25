 Skip to content

暖雪 Warm Snow update for 25 November 2022

[1125] Bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version：2.0.1.3

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fix the problem that If an account with DLC installed plays the version without DLC installed in some cases, the dlc related parts in the archive will be lost
  2. Fixed an issue where the timing was not paused when selecting Sigils of Lucid Dream
  3. Fixed some character skin display issues
  4. Fixed an issue where Exculibar sometimes could not be refined
  5. Fixed an issue where the Blue Soul jar in the Buddhist hall could not be opened
  6. Fixed an issue where the Nightmare·Vajra's skill did not triggered
  7. Fixed the issue where [Battle Hardened] only increased melee attacks but not flying sword attacks
  8. Fixed an issue where the Mother Trinity genre's skill [Blood Spatter] could not be aimed when using the right stick of the gamepad
  9. Fixed an issue where [Arc Light Blade] would fly off the map when there were no enemies around
  10. Fixed an issue where [Seed of Life]'s attack in effect slot would fly off the map when there were no enemies around

