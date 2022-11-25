[1125] Bug fixes

Version：2.0.1.3
Bug Fixes:
- Fix the problem that If an account with DLC installed plays the version without DLC installed in some cases, the dlc related parts in the archive will be lost
- Fixed an issue where the timing was not paused when selecting Sigils of Lucid Dream
- Fixed some character skin display issues
- Fixed an issue where Exculibar sometimes could not be refined
- Fixed an issue where the Blue Soul jar in the Buddhist hall could not be opened
- Fixed an issue where the Nightmare·Vajra's skill did not triggered
- Fixed the issue where [Battle Hardened] only increased melee attacks but not flying sword attacks
- Fixed an issue where the Mother Trinity genre's skill [Blood Spatter] could not be aimed when using the right stick of the gamepad
- Fixed an issue where [Arc Light Blade] would fly off the map when there were no enemies around
- Fixed an issue where [Seed of Life]'s attack in effect slot would fly off the map when there were no enemies around
