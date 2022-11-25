- Fixed Dismas sprite positioning in the organ room
- Custom level loader now reports incorrect object types
- Fixed game crash when receiving UGC item with "unlisted" visibility in UGC list
- Fixed game crash caused by creating a plasma projectile with Entity Spawner
- Added ability to specify the "unlisted" visibility for created UGC items.
- Changed names of UGC visibility parameters according to Steam Workshop
Beta-19.30
