 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

D'LIRIUM update for 25 November 2022

Beta-19.30

Share · View all patches · Build 10016861 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Fixed Dismas sprite positioning in the organ room
  • Custom level loader now reports incorrect object types
  • Fixed game crash when receiving UGC item with "unlisted" visibility in UGC list
  • Fixed game crash caused by creating a plasma projectile with Entity Spawner
  • Added ability to specify the "unlisted" visibility for created UGC items.
  • Changed names of UGC visibility parameters according to Steam Workshop

Changed depots in yyc_stable branch

View more data in app history for build 10016861
D'lirium Content Depot 670161
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link