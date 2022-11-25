- [FEATURE] Season 1 New cars
- [FEATURE] Season 1 City track edtior objects
- [FEATURE] Season 1 Limited time car skin
- [FEATURE] Season 1 Menu and UI elements
- [FEATURE] Season 1 Example tracks
- [FEATURE] Flame turret trap
- [FEATURE] Intersection track blocks
- [FEATURE] Gaps in tracks
- [FEATURE] Metal ramp jump
- [FEATURE] Leaderboards and ranks
- [FEATURE] Playlists saving and loading
- [FEATURE] Kicking and banning
- [FEATURE] Take and send a snapshot to the app
- [FEATURE] Music for track intro and results
- [FEATURE] Reflections on 3D objects
- [FEATURE] Lights on start/finish track blocks
- [FEATURE] Emissive materials on track objects
- [FEATURE] Added temp tutorial screen
- [UPDATE] User name now comes from STREAMSIX account
- [UPDATE] User progress tracking
- [UPDATE] Players are now removed after each race
- [UPDATE] No refunds for destroying traps
- [UPDATE] Points only for finished players
- [UPDATE] No points when streaming as a guest
- [UPDATE] No scrap for bots
- [UPDATE] Less coins for completing race
- [UPDATE] No scrap, coins and points for test drives
- [UPDATE] No joining your own game
- [UPDATE] Collision with traps improved
- [UPDATE] Double click player to display card
- [FIX] Bots didn't do their idle behavior anymore
- Many many more...
Race Day Rampage: Streamer Edition update for 25 November 2022
Season 1 Live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
