 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Race Day Rampage: Streamer Edition update for 25 November 2022

Season 1 Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10016720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [FEATURE] Season 1 New cars
  • [FEATURE] Season 1 City track edtior objects
  • [FEATURE] Season 1 Limited time car skin
  • [FEATURE] Season 1 Menu and UI elements
  • [FEATURE] Season 1 Example tracks
  • [FEATURE] Flame turret trap
  • [FEATURE] Intersection track blocks
  • [FEATURE] Gaps in tracks
  • [FEATURE] Metal ramp jump
  • [FEATURE] Leaderboards and ranks
  • [FEATURE] Playlists saving and loading
  • [FEATURE] Kicking and banning
  • [FEATURE] Take and send a snapshot to the app
  • [FEATURE] Music for track intro and results
  • [FEATURE] Reflections on 3D objects
  • [FEATURE] Lights on start/finish track blocks
  • [FEATURE] Emissive materials on track objects
  • [FEATURE] Added temp tutorial screen
  • [UPDATE] User name now comes from STREAMSIX account
  • [UPDATE] User progress tracking
  • [UPDATE] Players are now removed after each race
  • [UPDATE] No refunds for destroying traps
  • [UPDATE] Points only for finished players
  • [UPDATE] No points when streaming as a guest
  • [UPDATE] No scrap for bots
  • [UPDATE] Less coins for completing race
  • [UPDATE] No scrap, coins and points for test drives
  • [UPDATE] No joining your own game
  • [UPDATE] Collision with traps improved
  • [UPDATE] Double click player to display card
  • [FIX] Bots didn't do their idle behavior anymore
  • Many many more...

Changed files in this update

Depot 2025331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link