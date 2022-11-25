Hotfix - v0.5.41
**- Optimised player loading
- Optimised F2P multiplayer joining
- UI Animations option in Gameplay settings will now turn off Information UI hints
- Added new hats
- Gameplay/Keybind settings are now shown to F2P users, but are locked**
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
**- Optimised player loading
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update