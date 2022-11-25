 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sycamore update for 25 November 2022

Hotfix - v0.5.41

Share · View all patches · Build 10015873 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix - v0.5.41

**- Optimised player loading

  • Optimised F2P multiplayer joining
  • UI Animations option in Gameplay settings will now turn off Information UI hints
  • Added new hats
  • Gameplay/Keybind settings are now shown to F2P users, but are locked**

Changed files in this update

Depot 1297031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link