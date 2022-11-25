- Fixed bets in Drag Racing
- Bolt Reptilia R6 & Hammerdal Strale S spawn location fix
- Fixed suspension in Mayen T8. Gearbox is now blocked by rear driveshafts
- Fixed minor bugs with fees on map
- Minor fixes in Drag Racing
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 25 November 2022
Patch 1.0.27
Patchnotes via Steam Community
