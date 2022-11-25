 Skip to content

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 25 November 2022

Patch 1.0.27

Patch 1.0.27

  • Fixed bets in Drag Racing
  • Bolt Reptilia R6 & Hammerdal Strale S spawn location fix
  • Fixed suspension in Mayen T8. Gearbox is now blocked by rear driveshafts
  • Fixed minor bugs with fees on map
  • Minor fixes in Drag Racing

