Beat Hazard 3 update for 25 November 2022

V 0.122 - Galaxy presets

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a number of galaxy presets to use when creating a new galaxy.
  • Fixes for galaxies changing between runs.

This update may change some existing galaxies, I'm very sorry about that. Hopefully this won't happen again.

Cheers,
Steve

