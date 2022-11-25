V 0.122 - Galaxy presets

- Added a number of galaxy presets to use when creating a new galaxy.
- Fixes for galaxies changing between runs.
This update may change some existing galaxies, I'm very sorry about that. Hopefully this won't happen again.
Cheers,
Steve
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This update may change some existing galaxies, I'm very sorry about that. Hopefully this won't happen again.
Cheers,
Steve
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update