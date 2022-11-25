 Skip to content

梦江湖 update for 25 November 2022

November 25 Version update Notes (beta)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
**

November 25 version update notes (beta)

**

  1. Open and True Teaching Art Plot:
    One has special functions of chanting and meditation.
    Two groups of challenge content as the plot progresses and open.
    ③ When the story reaches a certain level, it will start to learn and understand the lost skill.
    Four joining conditions: New Zhoumu in the worship phase automatically unlocked.

  2. Added Quanzhen Teaching new martial arts:

  • Golden Sword Method - Donghua Sword rain
  • Hidden gold inner function - pure Yang hidden function
  • Golden Fist Palm - Seven Star Flare palm
    -Martial arts for the main character -- Chongyang Divine Sword

  1. Added character specific martial arts:
    -Liang -- Three thousand swords on the road
    -Toad Valley -- Tianyan Fist; The original exclusive martial arts "Xuanyin Yi Jin" changed to general martial arts.

  2. Added Quanzhen Teach-related talents:

  • Three flowers gathering the top: When attacking Quanzhen Martial Arts, damage +10% if your true Qi is higher than 40%
  • Cycle: At the beginning of a self turn, if the self's true Chi is below 10%, it restores 10% true Chi
  • Master Changqing: At the beginning of a turn, restore yourself to 3% of your maximum true Chi
  1. Added opening advantage: Double Ninth Excalibur

Fixed problems:
The abnormal problem of LV20 entry of "Yuemingfengqing Song".

