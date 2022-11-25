**
November 25 version update notes (beta)
**
-
Open and True Teaching Art Plot:
One has special functions of chanting and meditation.
Two groups of challenge content as the plot progresses and open.
③ When the story reaches a certain level, it will start to learn and understand the lost skill.
Four joining conditions: New Zhoumu in the worship phase automatically unlocked.
-
Added Quanzhen Teaching new martial arts:
- Golden Sword Method - Donghua Sword rain
- Hidden gold inner function - pure Yang hidden function
- Golden Fist Palm - Seven Star Flare palm
-Martial arts for the main character -- Chongyang Divine Sword
-
Added character specific martial arts:
-Liang -- Three thousand swords on the road
-Toad Valley -- Tianyan Fist; The original exclusive martial arts "Xuanyin Yi Jin" changed to general martial arts.
-
Added Quanzhen Teach-related talents:
- Three flowers gathering the top: When attacking Quanzhen Martial Arts, damage +10% if your true Qi is higher than 40%
- Cycle: At the beginning of a self turn, if the self's true Chi is below 10%, it restores 10% true Chi
- Master Changqing: At the beginning of a turn, restore yourself to 3% of your maximum true Chi
- Added opening advantage: Double Ninth Excalibur
Fixed problems:
The abnormal problem of LV20 entry of "Yuemingfengqing Song".
Changed depots in steam_versions_test branch