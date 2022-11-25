- [FIX] Unable to join the Wehrmacht team
- [FIX] When spawning with a non-host player, the team selection screen did not disappear
- [FIX] Unable to return to main menu after starting a match
- [FIX] It was possible to control character while pause / options menu was open
- [FIX] Graphics options were not saved / Improved graphics options scroll
- [FIX] Wehrmacht helmet appearing in player view
- [FIX] Bullet decals being displayed on player colliders
- [UPDATED] Separates UI into different parts, possible performance improvement by not loading unnecessary parts
- [UPDATED] Update Unity to version 2021.3.11f1
- [KNOW ISSUES] MP40 is not being displayed for player, although it is possible to shoot
- [KNOW ISSUES] Thompson M1A1 reload animation has issues
- [KNOW ISSUES] Cortille Polveroso map without lighting bake / shading issues
Smoking Snakes update for 25 November 2022
Update 0.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
