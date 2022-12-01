 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wavecade update for 1 December 2022

v1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10014641 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's here! Wavecade is here to bring you v1.2 and a bunch of content updates:

What's new?

  • Matchmake and play against players from other platforms such as Nintendo Switch.
  • You can now see who is the top player while you're playing any game mode.
  • Visual updates. Lots of visual polish.
  • You can now charge multiple charge shots in quick succession, making charge shots so much better!
  • Server side bug fixes with online matchmaking. You can reliably find a game without needing to keep pressing "find game". Just one click and wait.
  • Easier settings UI, configure your gameplay that works for you. Easier rebinding controls.

... and more.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1848581
  • Loading history…
Depot 1848582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link