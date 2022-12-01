It's here! Wavecade is here to bring you v1.2 and a bunch of content updates:
What's new?
- Matchmake and play against players from other platforms such as Nintendo Switch.
- You can now see who is the top player while you're playing any game mode.
- Visual updates. Lots of visual polish.
- You can now charge multiple charge shots in quick succession, making charge shots so much better!
- Server side bug fixes with online matchmaking. You can reliably find a game without needing to keep pressing "find game". Just one click and wait.
- Easier settings UI, configure your gameplay that works for you. Easier rebinding controls.
... and more.
Changed files in this update