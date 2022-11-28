 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 28 November 2022

Winter Whimsy Expansion!

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 28 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hockey Hoedown

  • A Hockey themed arcade game, perfect for the winter season.
  • Balls will launch automatically & Devious Donna will do her best to defend the net.
  • You have 2 minutes to score as many goals as possible.
  • This icy playfield is extra slippery.

Joyful Gems

  • Gems will constantly spawn from the center of the screen and move towards the outer boundaries.
  • Control Roxy and Daisy as they try to collect as many gems as possible.
  • Devious Donna will fire projectiles from the center of the screen, the game is over as soon as one of them is hit.
  • A cosmetic and a fur color are earned for scoring 1000 points. Another cosmetic and fur color are earned for scoring 2500 points.

Gem Gatherer

  • Roxy is hoarding all the gems! Collect as many as you can but don’t trip on your own trail!
  • A cosmetic and a fur color are earned for scoring 15 points. Another cosmetic and fur color are earned for scoring 25 points.

Christmas Carnage DLC

Misc.

  • Leaderboards added for the arcade games.
  • Behind the scenes optimization.

Survey

