Winter Whimsy Expansion!

Hockey Hoedown
- A Hockey themed arcade game, perfect for the winter season.
- Balls will launch automatically & Devious Donna will do her best to defend the net.
- You have 2 minutes to score as many goals as possible.
- This icy playfield is extra slippery.
Joyful Gems
- Gems will constantly spawn from the center of the screen and move towards the outer boundaries.
- Control Roxy and Daisy as they try to collect as many gems as possible.
- Devious Donna will fire projectiles from the center of the screen, the game is over as soon as one of them is hit.
- A cosmetic and a fur color are earned for scoring 1000 points. Another cosmetic and fur color are earned for scoring 2500 points.
Gem Gatherer
- Roxy is hoarding all the gems! Collect as many as you can but don’t trip on your own trail!
- A cosmetic and a fur color are earned for scoring 15 points. Another cosmetic and fur color are earned for scoring 25 points.
Christmas Carnage DLC
- 1 New Christmas themed table. A half-sized DLC pack for half the regular price.
- 1 Ball, 3 Cosmetics & 3 Furs.
- Additional details are to be found here.
Misc.
- Leaderboards added for the arcade games.
- Behind the scenes optimization.
Survey
