Ash & Rust update for 25 November 2022

0.8502 - 11/24/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed major quest bug on several regions where the special reward granted from completing the quest would cause a network error in validation, thus booting the player and forcing them to redo the level. Terribly sorry if this happened to you!
  • Fixed major quest bug after regions 7/8/9 where the next quest from the hub would not execute properly and thus not unlock the last region.
  • Fixed bug where Region 6 (The Off) wouldn’t unlock at the Atlas.
  • Various minor quest improvements.

