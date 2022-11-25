0.8502 - 11/24/2022
- Fixed major quest bug on several regions where the special reward granted from completing the quest would cause a network error in validation, thus booting the player and forcing them to redo the level. Terribly sorry if this happened to you!
- Fixed major quest bug after regions 7/8/9 where the next quest from the hub would not execute properly and thus not unlock the last region.
- Fixed bug where Region 6 (The Off) wouldn’t unlock at the Atlas.
- Various minor quest improvements.
Changed files in this update