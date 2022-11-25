 Skip to content

Bloody Efforts update for 25 November 2022

PATCH NOTES 1.11: BIG BLACK PATCH

Build 10014427

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW Content:

  • Level Up - Melee Penetration - (max 2) (level 5) add 25% Melee Penetration
  • Level Up - Range Vampirism - (max 2) (level 5) add 12% Range Vampirism

Apostle Changes:

  • Reapp - Reapp Travel Agency is RIP…
    This hero needs some gameplay changes to fit the new Death Chain mechanics. His previous combos were pretty toxic for enemies and we don’t want to keep such things in the game.
  • Belzedo -

Card Changes:

  • Shooter (5) -
    50% Range Resistance decrement changed to: 25% All Resistances decrement
  • Ghost -
    Ghost timer restarts correctly after each damage received.

Ability Changes:

  • Inferno Burst -
    Base damage decreased: 20 -> 16
    Level up damage increased: 20% -> 25%
  • Air Dash -
    Base damage decreased: 12.5 -> 10
    Level up damage increased: 20% -> 25%
  • Echo Wave -
    Base damage increased: 10 -> 12
  • Air Crash -
    Base damage increased: 15 -> 20
    Stamina cost increased: 40->50
  • Death Chain -
    Initial time added: 1.1 seconds. During this time you can be out of the circle without the consequences.
    Max damage increased: 20 -> 25
    Level Up (3) Shrinking is part linear and part percentage now.
  • Mortal Chasers - Chasers behaved too much like wild dogs… now they will be kept on a leash
    Chasers will no longer leave the area of the Nest
    Cooldown increased: 9.5 -> 12 seconds
    Stamina increased: 60 -> 70
    Base Speed decreased: 420 -> 400
    Duration changed to: 1.1 second
    Level Up (1) Speed decreased: 20% -> 15%
    Level Up (3) Range decreased: 50% -> 40%
    Level Up (4) Delay decreased: 35% -> 25%
    Damage increased from: 4/8/16 to: 5/10/20
  • Death Wind -
    Cooldown decreased: 12 -> 11 seconds
    Stamina decreased: 70 -> 65
  • Feral Chase -
    Cooldown increased: 9 -> 10 seconds
    Duration decreased: 3 -> 2.5 seconds
    Speed decreased: 20-60% -> 15->50%
  • Healing Touch -
    Cooldown increased: 7.5 -> 8.5 seconds
    Healing decreased: 20 -> 15
  • Instant Protection -
    Change Duration of the Shield from 3 to 1.5 Second
    Stamina decreased: 45 -> 35
    Level Up (4) Changed Permanent Shield to +50% Shield Duration

Changes & Bug Fixes:

  • Server - increase the maintenance time to make sure all players have ended their queue games before the shutdown
  • Game - Level System - Experience - Players will be less rewarded for hiding strategies that are not bringing measurable benefits for the team. :
    Passive Exp income decreased by 33%.
    Active Exp income (Damaging, Tanking) increased by 40%.
    Active Exp income (Supporting) increased by 30%.
    Additional Exp income for taking enemy base or defending ally base added.
  • Game - fix bots objective logic
  • Game - Multi chains (like Death Chain or Water Dash) are no longer queued up. Now, when the chain starts pulling, it breaks all previous pulling. (We want to prevent situations like i.e. Reapp plans an unpleasant trip around the world for his unsuspecting victim.)
  • Game - teleporting (i.e. Teleport Ability, Shunpo, Void Seeker, Knuckler (7)) break the chains (like Death Chain or Water Dash), after they start pulling.
  • Game - Legacy of the Gods - Ascension descriptions finally fixed
  • Game - Early Bird buff does not longer apply on self damage like Daemon (2)(3).
  • Game - Kunais and Shurikens are a little bigger
  • Game - Fire Ascension health increased: 90 -> 110
  • Game - Death Ascension allies health debuff decreased: 80% -> 50%
  • Game - Death Ascension movement speed increased: 55% -> 65%
  • Game - base Attack Damage increased: 6.5 -> 7.5
  • Game - Damage Reduction in ally base decreased: 25% -> 20%
  • Client - fix visual bug with available tab in Fighter Builder
  • Game - Add visual effects for Death Touch death.

