 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RaceRoom Racing Experience update for 25 November 2022

RaceRoom has been updated

Share · View all patches · Build 10014337 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update details:

Download size = 850 MB
Client version = 0.9.4.52
Client BuildID = 10014337

Changelog:

  • Monza - Updated to 2022 specs, including the Alboreto painting on the runoff of Curva Parabolica.
  • Fixed - Suzuka - Hole on the outside of Degner area
  • Fixed - Brands Hatch - Prevented multiple vehicles from spawning at the same spot as the player
  • Fixed - Chang International - AI shenanigans around pitlane
  • Fixed - Dubai - Prevented multiple vehicles from spawning at the same spot as the player
  • Fixed - Hungaroring Some guy seen flying at the chicane
  • Fixed - Nordschleife - Prevented multiple vehicles from spawning at the same spot as the player
  • Fixed - Stowe - Prevented multiple vehicles from spawning at the same spot as the player

Changed files in this update

Zebra Content Depot 211501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link