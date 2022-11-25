RaceRoom has been updated

Update details:
Download size = 850 MB
Client version = 0.9.4.52
Client BuildID = 10014337
Changelog:
- Monza - Updated to 2022 specs, including the Alboreto painting on the runoff of Curva Parabolica.
- Fixed - Suzuka - Hole on the outside of Degner area
- Fixed - Brands Hatch - Prevented multiple vehicles from spawning at the same spot as the player
- Fixed - Chang International - AI shenanigans around pitlane
- Fixed - Dubai - Prevented multiple vehicles from spawning at the same spot as the player
- Fixed - Hungaroring Some guy seen flying at the chicane
- Fixed - Nordschleife - Prevented multiple vehicles from spawning at the same spot as the player
- Fixed - Stowe - Prevented multiple vehicles from spawning at the same spot as the player
Changed files in this update