Pirates Outlaws V2.14 Patch Notes

Fixed bug
- When doing the Time's up Quest, the game freezes by clicking the "Continue" button after defeating the out of control Machine.
- The package works abnormally when playing with mod.
- When the card "Spy" is in the deck, the enemies unusually restore or lose HP.
- Have the "Message Bottle" relic in hand, no random attack card is added after the card "Thorn Barrel" gets moved.
- Cards can be repeatedly purchase in the Market.
- The card "Armistice" ends a boss battle or doesn't end a non-boss battle.
Changed files in this update