Pirates Outlaws update for 25 November 2022

Pirates Outlaws V2.14 Patch Notes

Build 10012917 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed bug
  1. When doing the Time's up Quest, the game freezes by clicking the "Continue" button after defeating the out of control Machine.
  2. The package works abnormally when playing with mod.
  3. When the card "Spy" is in the deck, the enemies unusually restore or lose HP.
  4. Have the "Message Bottle" relic in hand, no random attack card is added after the card "Thorn Barrel" gets moved.
  5. Cards can be repeatedly purchase in the Market.
  6. The card "Armistice" ends a boss battle or doesn't end a non-boss battle.

