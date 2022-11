Share · View all patches · Build 10012892 · Last edited 25 November 2022 – 08:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Dear Lords :

We have updated version 2.3.1 today (November 25), the followings are the updated description.

The updated description is organized as follows :

[Fix abnormal problems]

1. Fix the abnormality that some historical events cannot be operated on when they end.